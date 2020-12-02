Mailbag: Mandates have done damage to Oregon

To Gov. Kate Brown,

When you made the pact with the governors of California and Washington under the guise of protecting people from the effects of COVID-19, you failed to recognize who you are accountable to and responsible for.

The citizens of Oregon are smarter than you give them credit for and do not need to be treated like children. We know what to do during a flu outbreak and we don’t need tyrannical mandates to control and manipulate us. We all know that fearful people are easier to control, but the fear-mongering over COVID-19 that comes from your office is wearing very thin.

Irrational threats of fines and jail times only make the mandates appear more ridiculous. It is interesting that you would cause law-abiding citizens to be criminals by ridiculous mandates while at the same time you look the other way when anarchists loot, vandalize and burn Portland. The same anarchists cry “Defund the police.” The police are the much-maligned heroes in all this, yet you naively expect them to do your dirty work.