Matthew Goss' letter to the editor, titled "Manage the lions, sea and mountain" (Mailbag: July 8), reflects archaic and mistaken wildlife policies. Slaughtering predators is a grossly mistaken wildlife management policy. Modern wildlife management research demonstrates that nature balances predator-prey populations without human interference.
Predators are highly territorial and limit their own populations. When humans kill alpha predators, like full-adult tom cougars, the natural hierarchy is gone. Litter sizes increase, with more young living to adulthood, because the alpha male isn't around to kill them or drive them out of his territory, where they usually die young. Same is true with coyote packs. Slaughter coyotes and litter sizes increase, resulting in more coyotes than in areas with a dominant pack that keeps numbers balanced by available prey populations.
Furthermore, it is clearly demonstrated that wolves keep elk moving out of riparian areas, allowing growth of vegetation that shades streams and thereby cools the water for higher spawning success of salmon.
It is a major mistake to advocate the slaughter of predators and reflects a lack of knowledge. I have a bachelor's and a master's in wildlife management and have kept up with current wildlife science by reading recent studies about predator management.
Ricardo Small
Albany (July 8)
