As has been discussed in your paper in the past, the city of Albany has many things to offer its population and is a great place to live.
I was fortunate to be the recipient of one of the great activities available, and that was the recent production of "Mamma Mia!" held at the Albany Civic Theater. Last night was the opening production for this musical and what a great event it was! Director Christi Sears and her entire cast are to be commended for a great performance. It was an uplifting production and I would guarantee anyone that your mood would be substantially uplifted by the time the production was over.
I would recommend that if anyone is interested in attending future productions of this program that they get their tickets soon as I suspect it will be a sellout for future productions.
Roger Kroening
Albany (Sept. 21)