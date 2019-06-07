Who will gain if “Medicare for All” or some version of “health care for all” is implemented? Those who are politically well-placed, along with their families and friends, will receive not only priority but higher quality care. The rest, not so anointed, will go hat in hand for care. It will be, as George Orwell pointed out in "Animal Farm," that "some are more equal than others." We know this is so from acknowledging the history of medical care in the USSR, North Korea, China, Romania and other socialist countries.
Government intervention, by definition, results in outcomes that people wouldn't willingly pay for if given a choice; it's all about robbing Peter on Paul's behalf, but only until those in power no longer require Paul’s support in the voting booth.
P. Richner
Millersburg (June 6)