Mailbag: Make our public spaces safe for all

Recently I encountered a dog running in large, fast circles in the area between the Corl House and the barn at Woodland Meadow Park in Corvallis.

This is not a designated off-leash area. The dog’s owner was standing on a trail inside the off-leash section of the park, a good distance from the dog. I stopped to observe the owner’s behavior, hoping to hear them calling the dog back.

When that did not happen, I calmly let the owner know the area where the dog was erratically running is not an off-leash part of the park. The owner acknowledged this and started to call the dog. But the dog was not coming to them …

I managed to stay calm while recollecting the time an off-leash dog in my neighborhood attacked me and mauled my leg. The injury required 32 stitches and left big scars. I’m still often uncomfortable encountering freely running dogs, as are many others.

It’s really wonderful we have off-leash areas for dogs to enjoy in the city, but people need to feel safe in on-leash areas. Dogs are required to be on a leash on public property, except in designated off-leash areas. Unfortunately, not every dog immediately comes back to their owner when called. Besides re-triggering the trauma, the medical and therapy bills can be significant for dog owners who are irresponsible.