Mailbag: Make evacuation happen quickly

As the U.S. continues to withdraw from its most recent failed attempt at nation-building, thousands of Afghans who aided our troops and contractors are awaiting evacuation.

These men and women, along with their families, were promised a safe haven in the event of a U.S. withdrawal. Several news sources have reported that the delay in evacuation of these allies is due to the handwringing over vetting by some career bureaucrats in the Departments of State and Homeland Security.

I am certain that most of these wonks have never been shot at and have probably never risked their lives in any endeavor more dangerous than crossing a street against the light.

It is time for Biden to tell secretaries Blinken and Mayorkas to make this evacuation happen quickly, or find people who will. If not, we are going to be watching a replay of the final days of Saigon. For those who remember it, it was not one of this country’s better efforts.

Kenneth R. England

Albany

