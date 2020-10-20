Mailbag: Make a statement with your vote

Of late I regularly hear or read (including in this paper, in Bert Guptill’s letter) that a person who doesn’t vote for Biden, or doesn’t vote at all, is actually casting a vote for Trump.

This is an absolutely ridiculous, illogical premise that any one of my three grandsons (ages 8, 9 and 10) could demonstrate the absurdity of using second-grade arithmetic. Consequently, I’m guessing it must have originated with central planning for the Democratic Party.

Historically, my vote for president would go to the Republican candidate, but I cannot vote for as flawed an individual as they have put forth. Conversely, neither could I vote for as flawed a political philosophy as that espoused by the Democrats.

This year, then, I will write in the name of a very decent man whose beliefs are synchronous with mine and very much consistent with mainstream Republican values from the time of Lincoln forward. I’m going to vote for Paul Ryan.

If, like me, you are repulsed by the character of one candidate and the evolving socialist tendencies of the other, I invite you to join me in the statement my vote is making — against both Trump and Biden, for the traditional values we both have long embraced.