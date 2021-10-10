Mailbag: Majority endorse women's choice

I did not attend the Women’s March on Oct. 2, due to COVID-19 precautions.
But my voice will be heard, elevated by the words of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg: “Women belong in all places where decisions are being made.” No clearer case can be made than where male-dominated legislatures act to control women’s bodies. This is the definition of abuse. I see it, as do the majority of Americans, who likewise endorse women’s reproductive choice.
Abusive actions by a powerful few should not be allowed to hold women’s bodies hostage. I stand with the Women’s March. And I support legislators and justices, however they gender-identify, who stand similarly. Protection of voting rights is protection of citizens’ rights. Let our voices be heard. In the room where it happens.
Ann DeLollis
Philomath