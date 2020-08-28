Mailbag: Louis DeJoy must be removed

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Louis DeJoy has to go.

He was given the U.S. Postal Service postmaster position after donating $2 million to Donald Trump, and giving more than $157,000 to GOP candidates, committees and super-PACs since the start of this year.

He has investments between $34 and $75.3 million in USPS competitors.

He has no experience or expertise that pertains to the USPS.

He has displaced two top USPS executives who oversaw day-to-day operations, and fired, reassigned or displaced 23 additional postal executives, thereby centralizing power around himself while erasing decades of institutional postal knowledge.

He’s removed and destroyed 671 sorting machines from heavily Democratic cities. That’s 10% of all sorting machines. Each machine can sort 21.4 million pieces of mail every hour, and costs millions of dollars.

His draconian measures are designed to destroy one of the nation’s most trusted and valued institutions, and are not cost-saving measures. They substantially slow delivery of crucial, time-sensitive materials, including ballots.

Removing post office boxes this year is tantamount to closing polling stations.