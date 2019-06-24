I want to thank Larry Ciaffoni for his letter (June 20) regarding the proposal to allow illegal aliens to 'legally" obtain driver's licenses. You stated exactly what I feel and I hope many others. I believe we are losing our rights as U.S. citizens. The Democrats are taking away our rights and giving them to illegal aliens. The Democrats do not want us to vote on this issue. What? Can't vote?
Wait a minute ... and now Gov. Kate Brown is threatening to bring in the State Police to legislative meetings? Because the Republicans disagree?
My father warned me years ago that someday our country will be a "police state" and I will no longer have any say. I laughed at him then, but I'm not laughing now.
Linda Wilson
Albany (June 20)