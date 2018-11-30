After reading Gary Hartman and John Leard's letters in the Democrat-Herald (Mailbag, Nov. 29), I was happy to realize I am not alone in my observations of America's changing societal culture.
I am also part of the over 60's crowd who grew up during a much different time. Life was more family centered. More emphasis was placed on caring for others rather than promoting self interest. We were taught respect, politeness and to be aware of others feelings.
The world can't stand still. Time goes on and progress is inevitable in all aspects of life, and that is good. I believe what my generation wishes for is the return to a society in which people care for one another and show kindness and patience in their words and actions. Simply to reinstate the Golden Rule — do unto others as you would have others do unto you — as the basis of our societal structure.
For this we turn to parents to instill these values in children who are our future American citizens.
Cynthia Murphy
Albany (Nov. 29)