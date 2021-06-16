Mailbag: Look for facts, not fantasies

The 18th-century English poet Samuel Johnson, who compiled the English dictionary, once said “Patriotism is the last refuge of the scoundrel.”

Meaning that any crime and any misbehavior was tolerated if it was committed by one who kept shouting that he loved his country.

We saw this maxim on full display when insurrectionists violently attacked the nation’s capital and who now claim they were taken in by a huckster who lied and supported conspiracies like QAnon.

The attorney for the Qanon shaman described the insurrectionists as “brain-damaged” and “short bus people.” But while attacking the legitimacy of the election, they boisterously claimed to be patriots doing the bidding of the vaunted leader, who ran for cover as soon as he incited them to act.

We saw this maxim played out for years by the loser as he attacked the bedrock of our democracy, our free elections, claiming he was the only person who could solve this nation’s problems, always while hugging the flag, claiming patriotic fervor.

He lost, but the threat to our democracy he instigated continues as his supporters make every effort to diminish the votes of those who opposed him.