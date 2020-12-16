Mailbag: Longest-lasting sadness is this

Among all the negative words that history will attribute to Donald Trump's malfeasance, corruptness and ineptness, one will resound eternally: sadness.

Because of Trump’s madness, meanness, mercilessness, mendacity and mishandling of the pandemic, sadness will persist until everyone who is going to die will die, leaving a grief that will last until we and all our loved ones die too.

The rightful anger by sane and caring people, including the great minds of the Republican Party who are the Lincoln Project, toward this criminal and incapable president will subside in time, but the mourning, the moroseness, the melancholy will linger long — just ask someone who shouldn’t have lost a loved one due to his greed, ignorance and disregard for science.

With the truth of Trump’s narcissism and hubris documented in all his tweets over the years, and despite all the death and despair he abetted in our lives in 2020 and beyond, the longest-lasting sadness will be this: In 2016, the people of the greatest country in the world voted this horribly flawed human to be the leader of the Free World.