Mailbag: Long live the Van Buren Bridge!

There has been such a spate of letters in the G-T lately vilifying the task of saving the historic Van Buren Bridge, and casting unjust aspersions on the sweet old bridge itself, that someone more cynical than I might think it was a plot.

The assertions — that the bridge is unsafe, that it is ugly, that it will cost the city too much money, that it will go nowhere — are easily proven to be untrue, and so it’s time for the public to wake up to the true story.

I’d like to set the record straight. The Van Buren Bridge is safe and in excellent shape, it can be moved at no cost to the city, and its costs of ownership will be entirely reasonable. The Van Buren Bridge has a wonderful future making walking and biking safer, connecting downtown to the Orleans Natural Area, and continuing its role as a unique architectural and historical asset to us all.

It doesn’t pay for us to fall for the words of the naysayers who, for whatever reason, are clamoring to destroy one of the most precious assets Corvallis has. Long live the Van Buren Bridge!

Owen Dell

Corvallis

