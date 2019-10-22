This is in reply to Tanya Shively's letter of Oct. 3.
If we have progressed beyond the minority protection of the Electoral College, as Shively suggests, I observe we may in fact be regressing to the mentality of the French Revolution.
The wisdom of the founders (e,g, Adams, Madison, Hamilton) has prevailed to protect the minority via the Electoral College (established as a compromise between a majority vote and a vote of the Congress). The Electoral College has been under challenge since its creation. If you are in the minority, it works. Those favoring the popular vote (tyranny of the majority or masses) want to be rid of it. Given that we are a republic one might think the congressional vote would be favored. The popular vote is more democratic. But the more democratic a government, the greater the requirement of "perfect citizens." We are trying, but the Democrats might be overly optimistic.
Lacking term limits for our Congress, the Electoral College might be more important to help overcome the stranglehold that lobbyists, election funding, office longevity and media can have on our elections. If you are a minority, (geographical, racial, political, or economic), viva the Electoral College.
Gary Kingston
Scio (Oct. 20)