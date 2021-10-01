Mailbag: Loney's passing hurts community

The Albany community has lost a giant supporter of our youth. Ron Loney. Former Executive Director of the Albany Boys and Girls Club has passed and this town loses one of if not the biggest booster of our kids to ever serve this community’s kids. It has been and certainly deserves to be said, that he has been the best influence on our children ever and the marvelous Club that he and others have built is proof enough. He made all of our kids the priority in his life, as though they were a part of his own family.