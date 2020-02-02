Mailbag: Logging city forest defeats climate goal

Studies have demonstrated that commercial logging is the largest emitter of greenhouse gases in Oregon.

Science has proven that forests in the Northwest are more efficient at carbon sequestration than any other ecosystem in the world.

The city of Corvallis has instituted a Climate Advisory Board and issued a statement on climate change, yet the word “carbon” never appears in the management plans for the 2,352-acre Corvallis city watershed forest west of Philomath.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Even Republicans acknowledge that human-caused climate change is here and is approaching crisis levels.

A study on the Biscuit fire and other studies have shown that thinning a forest accelerates the intensity of wildfire, increasing mortality in a fire from 50% up to 90%. The city of Corvallis has thinned stands up to 100 years old and proposes the thinning of even older stands.

Logging old growth in our publicly owned watershed has nothing to do with “resilience” and “forest health” and everything to do with money generated by selling off our trees. How can the city of Corvallis address the hypocrisy in its approach to climate change?

Reed Wilson

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0