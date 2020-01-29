Mailbag: Local newspapers need our support

We talk about the importance of supporting “made in America” goods. One of the most important things made in America and needing our support is our local newspaper. This is the only place where we get original and professional reporting on things that matter to us as a community. What is happening with our local taxes? What happened at a recent city council meeting? What about our local schools — and school sports? What about local entertainment? This and more can be found and only found in our local paper. And this information is invaluable and a necessary part of a strong democracy. Newspapers are in essence the connective tissue of the community.

Research has shown that communities without newspapers have an increase in corruption, decrease in civic involvement, and decrease in voting. The Washington Post masthead states a very important reminder for us: “Democracy dies in the darkness.”

How can we as citizens help? If you own a business, advertise in the paper. If you subscribe, try to get a friend or neighbor who doesn’t to support the paper. If you work for the city or county, make sure each department has its own subscription. We have talented, committed and overworked reporters (especially since the loss of our editor!) working for the paper who need our support and who in turn will continue to support our community with the news we need.