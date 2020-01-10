Mailbag: Local news content in paper shrinking

Back when six-night-a-week gigs paid really well, I was in bands which traveled the Southwest. You could make a living because folks hadn't yet decided that karaoke nights and DJs were worth a night out.

I'll never forget one time we were in Sterling, Colorado, and the band went to the local radio station to promote ourselves. It was the place on the dial for our kind of music, and we tuned in before heading over. The DJ seemed friendly, and his playlist was absolutely current; he played what was popular, and we knew it to be dance-friendly.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When we got there and were ushered back to the studio, it was a jaw-dropping sight. A bank of 10½-inch reel-to-reel tape machines continued working as we recorded the promo with the engineer. One was music, with DJ included; one was nationally branded news for the top of the hour; and another was local advertisements — and all of it was controlled by a computer, kicking them on and off with clockwork precision. I've come to learn that a company called Clear Channel was behind it, as they offered a cost-effective solution for local radio.