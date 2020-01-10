Mailbag: Local news content in paper shrinking

Back when six-night-a-week gigs paid really well, I was in bands which traveled the Southwest. You could make a living because folks hadn't yet decided that karaoke nights and DJs were worth a night out.
I'll never forget one time we were in Sterling, Colorado, and the band went to the local radio station to promote ourselves. It was the place on the dial for our kind of music, and we tuned in before heading over. The DJ seemed friendly, and his playlist was absolutely current; he played what was popular, and we knew it to be dance-friendly.
When we got there and were ushered back to the studio, it was a jaw-dropping sight. A bank of 10½-inch reel-to-reel tape machines continued working as we recorded the promo with the engineer. One was music, with DJ included; one was nationally branded news for the top of the hour; and another was local advertisements — and all of it was controlled by a computer, kicking them on and off with clockwork precision. I've come to learn that a company called Clear Channel was behind it, as they offered a cost-effective solution for local radio.
Memories of that have returned since signing up for the digital G-T. I believe supporting your local paper (if local) is as important as shopping locally. But lately it seems to have engaged the services of a resource-friendly content provider. The Internet is chockablock with that. Kudos to the journalists who remain.
Stacey Youdin
Corvallis