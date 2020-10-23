Mailbag: Local contrast in political candidates

In this crazy world, here is a local contrast in political candidates.

Xan Augerot is running for reelection as Benton County Commissioner. Xan is clear-headed, hardworking and well informed. She will continue the good work she has started, and continue to have a positive impact.

On the other foot is a candidate, Matilda Novak, in the North Albany ward, running for Albany City Council, who believes in the QAnon movement. This movement is a far-right conspiracy group that believes the world is run by a cabal of Satan-worshiping pedophiles.

Anne Schuster

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0