Mailbag: Listen to science and get vaccinated

Do any of you remember comments made about 18 years ago when I was spokesperson for the Linn County Tobacco Free Coalition?

I was promoting that all businesses that had one or more employees needed to be smoke-free. Corvallis was the first city in Oregon to go smoke-free, which helped its employees live healthier lives. Several people wrote letters to the editor or said to me that Albany wasn’t like Corvallis, and we did not need a Nazi promoting smoke-free. It took 10 years for Oregon and Albany to make smoke-free the law.

Now, COVID-19 is getting out of control once again in our state. Just look at the facts as seen in the Albany-Democrat Herald. Albany and Linn County have had double the deaths and four times as many people getting the virus as Corvallis and Benton County. Linn County has had fewer vaccinations. So those of you who stated that Albany is not Corvallis, you were so right and still are.

Please get vaccinated to protect everybody. You may not care about yourself, but I do. Listen to science and get vaccinated.

Ray Hilts

Albany

