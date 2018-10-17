The Democrat-Herald recently published an op-ed from three judges in Portland, Dallas, and Bend criticizing a candidate for a circuit judge position in Linn County, veteran prosecutor Michael Wynhausen. The column on October 17 faulted Wynhausen for appearing on what they called a "political talk radio show" in his campaign to defeat a woman who was appointed by Gov. Brown just one year ago in Linn County, Fay Stetz-Waters.
What was glaringly absent from the decidedly political attack from three young judges, all appointed recently — also by Governor Brown — was any comparison of the relative time the two candidates for judge in Albany have actually practiced law. Although Gov. Brown has been faulted for making hyper-political appointments, all three of the judges who wrote the piece do have substantial legal experience. And although they identify themselves as former prosecutors — they had respectively 2, 6 and 7 years experience as deputy district attorneys each — and while they have all been lawyers a comparatively short period of time compared to most people appointed to the bench by this or other recent governors, unlike like Stez-Waters none of them had years of "inactive status," as did Stetz-Waters. She only practiced law just over two years before going into "inactive," a status which requires neither ongoing legal education nor does it involve the actual practice of law.
The choice for Linn County voters is clear; between a political appointment of someone who had never tried a case as a lawyer until appointed as a judge in 2017, or an experienced litigator with 22 years as both a lawyer and a trial prosecutor.
Writing as someone who has practiced law in Oregon for over 25 years — 25 of them as an elected DA — Linn County would be lucky to have Mike Wynhausen as a judge.
Joshua Marquis
District Attorney
Astoria (Oct. 17)