I've lived in Oregon my whole life, always in smaller, rural towns, and I've been to my share of local government meetings. I know how easy it is to keep voting for the same names for local offices term after term. But it's time for a new county commissioner for Linn County.
I met Stephanie Newton as a neighbor before I knew she was running for a county position. Even before I knew about the problems plaguing incumbent John Lindsey, I knew I'd probably vote for Newton. She's energetic and genuinely cares about people. She's thoughtful about the issues, tech savvy, and knows how to research. Already this year she convinced the Linn County Board of Commissioners to make meeting minutes easily available to the public, and she personally records meetings and posts them online so the public can easily see their government at work.
Please vote for Stephanie Newton for Linn County Commissioner. She is what Linn County needs.
Suzanne Phillips
Albany (Oct. 23)