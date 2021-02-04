Mailbag: Linn County has done a great job

Like so many others, I have been wondering how I might find my way through the chaos surrounding the various attempts to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to the public, if and when I became eligible for one.

Nightly television news depicts long lines of vehicles and crowds of people trying to navigate through the administrative mess in various locations across the country.

When I received word last week that a vaccination was available for me, my first reaction was to try to envision what type of administrative maze I would have to traverse to get it.

I soon discovered I had no need for concern. Linn County had developed and implemented a comprehensive and efficient check-in process using the Expo Center. Even the best of plans needs properly trained and committed personnel for successful implementation. Linn County has provided for this aspect also. I was guided through the process by a cadre of knowledgeable, concerned, polite and committed personnel.

Kudos to Linn County! You've done a great job handling a complex problem.

Ron Sadler

Albany

