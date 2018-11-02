I want to take a moment to encourage you to vote this Nov. 6, and highly recommend you consider re-electing Commissioner John Lindsey. There are many personal opinions as to why I believe you should, but I want to note a few facts.
Commissioner Lindsey believes government needs to do things more efficiently and needs to get control of its spending (Democrat-Herald, Feb. 15, 2002), but still effectively benefiting the county. He has fought for the county to receive owed payment from the state for forest funds, which they weren’t being properly allocated (Democrat-Herald, February 2005). This money is to be used for our schools, our roads, and our forests future. In 2002, he voted in support of funding outdoor schools for Linn County, which included the JOBS program in Sweet Home, directed at middle- and high school-age kids interested in a forest-related career (forest funds).
He helped Lowe’s RDC to build in Lebanon by voting in favor of funding road improvements needed (forest funds). Now, Lowe's employs approximately 525. He is currently working on an intermodal reloading facility in Millersburg, which will help local farmers and generate approximately 200 jobs.
We need someone who knows this county thoroughly by living here his entire life. Not someone who moved here under one year ago. I have mentioned only a tiny glimpse of what Mr. Lindsey has been doing to help our county and I’m confident Commissioner John Lindsey will continue to improve our county, and do it efficiently.
Shantel Schroeder
Lebanon (Nov. 2)