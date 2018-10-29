As we are nearing an important election, we understand that many voters in Linn County are likely on the fence with regards to your vote for County Commissioner. If John Lindsey was not our neighbor and friend, we would be too.
We are six of the ten plaintiffs, alongside John Lindsey, involved in a federal civil case. We were not bullied in any way, or even asked, by John Lindsey to become plaintiffs in the case. A group of neighbors made the decision to take legal action, and asked John Lindsey if he would like to join us.
The subject matter of the federal case is an unauthorized marijuana grow operation (including a 30 x 96’ greenhouse and a 24 x 36’ pole building) located in Butte Creek Estates, which is zoned rural residential.
Regarding the removal of the derogatory signs, practice empathy. At the end of every day, all of us are human. The placement of signs on Butte Creek Road were harassing and menacing, and not an effort to sway voters. Butte Creek Road’s only traffic is residents of the neighborhood. What would you do?
Please join us in continuing to have faith in Commissioner John Lindsey by giving him your vote. He, alongside Nyquist and Tucker, has accomplished some major victories during his 20 years in service. John Lindsey has lived in Linn County his entire life, and he knows the issues that are important to us. He is a good man and neighbor, and passionate about serving you!
Karl and Lucinda Frink,
Gordon and Elaine Griswold,
Robert and Tami Ainsworth
Lebanon (Oct. 28)