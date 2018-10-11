When someone moves into Linn County and eight months later decides to run for County Commissioner because they know the values of county, that lacks credibility.
John Lindsey has drawn a competitor who registered to vote here in July of 2017 and believes she has a comprehensive understanding of the beliefs and values of the people of Linn County without serving in any official or volunteer county-wide position.
Linn County has been well served by John Lindsey and deserves your vote to continue as a Linn County Commissioner. When you think about the economic turnaround seen in Linn County, you can be thankful for the leadership of our commissioners. When you think about the new veterans home, the seedling that anchored the development of the medical sciences campus, you can be thankful John Lindsey was looking after the interests of the people in Linn County. He knows us because he grew up here.
Taking care of our veterans, greater educational opportunities and more jobs are reasons why I urge you to vote for John Lindsey for County Commissioner to continue improving lives in Linn County.
Diane Tillotson
Albany (Oct. 10)