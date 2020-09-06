Mailbag: Lights of Hope brings cancer awareness home

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Every American faces uncertain and challenging times with our new normal. For the Oregonians diagnosed with cancer this year, the stakes are even higher.

Cancer patients, their families and their caregivers need to know we’re still here for them, that the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network and its volunteers haven’t stopped advocating for critical research funds and access to health care. I’m proud to have a visible way to raise awareness for cancer.

ACS CAN’s annual Lights of Hope ceremony is usually held in Washington, D.C., where thousands of lit bags line the Lincoln Memorial, decorated with the names of cancer survivors, caregivers, and those lost to the disease. Because of the pandemic, we won’t gather in person this year. Instead, we’ll showcase lights of hope on our front porches, kitchen tables and front lawns as we bring hope home. I look forward to displaying Lights of Hope bags in Salem on the steps of our State Capital Building.

If anyone would like to get a Lights of Hope bag and help support our Advocacy work, please contact me: sblankenship320@gmail.com 541-401-2044. The bags may also be ordered at action.fightcancer.org/goto/sam_blankenship.