For decades, the Oregon Legislature and governor's office have decided to take us on a path leading to ever-higher "revenues" and expenses for our state. Even in this growing economy the amount of money the state takes in is not enough, at least according to our leaders. Shelly Boshart Davis has the kind of life experiences to understand this needs to change.
From my work with Shelly I know she is a freedom-first kind of gal. She looks to opportunity, researches the issues to find a long-term workable solution (not the sound-bite or feel-good language of so many in Salem), and has a knack for common-sense thinking that seems so rare these days. I have also seen her ability to think outside the "Salem Box" that paralyzes so many there, to step up and bring fresh ideas to tackle the big problems in Oregon.
If you would like to see Oregon change its national rankings in cost of living, education, workforce stability and compensation, all for the better, please join me in electing Shelly to the Oregon House of Representatives.
Rex Watkins
Albany (Oct. 27)