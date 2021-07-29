Mailbag: Liberties become mere permissions

In November 2022, Oregonians will vote to decide whether health care should become a constitutional right.

This is a deranged idea promoted by leftist ideologues. Health care is provided by individuals who must labor in order to provide it, either directly or through subsidization (taxes). To say that health care is a right is to say that individuals must be enslaved and forced to perform the necessary work.

Force is justifiable only when it is used defensively, yet leftists who advocate health care as a right intend to employ the force of government against dissenters who are doing nothing wrong. These leftist lunatics view dissenters as inferiors who are unqualified to make their own decisions regarding charity and other matters.

Prevention and treatment of communicable diseases may be an appropriate function of government because such diseases threaten our entire society, just like foreign invaders or criminal enterprises. Beyond this, health care assistance must be voluntarily provided in a free society.

If leftists would redirect their efforts toward encouraging voluntary solutions, they might discover that much can be accomplished without destroying liberty. Tragically, the destruction of liberty and the acquisition of tyrannical power over others is the real goal of leftists.