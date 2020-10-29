Mailbag: Libertarians, vote for Nancy Wyse

As a two-time Libertarian candidate for office, I will be voting for Nancy Wyse in the No. 1 spot for county commissioner Position 3 this election and Cody Sedar in the No. 2 spot (yay, ranked choice voting!).

I have known Nancy for four years, and endorsed her in her first run for city council in 2016. I got to get a good feel for how she governs during the 2018 campaign, and I twice voted for her to be vice chair of the Budget Committee.

I know she is someone who will take the time to listen to the concerns of residents of Benton County. She is committed to improving transparency in government (one of my major issues). I know and trust that she will always act in what she believes is in the best interest of the county.

And while we disagree here and there, it is usually only by a matter of degrees and in simply the best way to achieve a shared desired outcome.

That is someone I can work with, that is someone Libertarians can work with (I also sent her the Libertarian Party platform and I think convinced her to give it a look).

I ask my fellow Libertarians to consider placing her in at least their No. 2 slot over the Republican candidate just in case no candidate receives the necessary 50%+1 of first-place votes.