Mailbag: Liberal extremists love to use power

In a purely political move, Gov. Brown targeted one of our most sacred holidays, Thanksgiving, with this politically motivated move, under the convenient guise as an emergency order to protect the public from COVID-19, and starting when? Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Seems to me if she was really was so interested in protecting the public, her move would not have been so perfectly timed on a specific day, yet onward she marches, trampling over our faith and right to assemble — even on this most sacred holiday, joining ranks with many other liberal Democratic leaders across the country.

I hope Oregonians will take note and not forget this come next Election Day, lest you want more of the same. Liberal extremists love to use any power they can garner in order to change society to fit their version of what the world should be like; in this, Brown is no different.

Mark Rose

Albany

