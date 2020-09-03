Mailbag: Letters to the Editor location change

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gave up reading most Letters to the Editor a few decades ago when the space began being dominated by political subjects, often by the same repeat authors. The For and Agin statements don’t advance the public discourse but presumably serve a public purpose by making people feel better by having a chance to publicly vent or disparage other’s opinions.

In this time of change a thought occurs as to how the situation could be remedied to the approval of all parties. How about a special insert, like The E, for all letters that are political in nature? Call it Letters so all concerned know instantly what’s there. All letters with local, state, national and world political subjects, e.g. elections, could be printed there. I would also include all letters concerning “capital C” Climate Change, meaning the policy and political side of climate change as opposed to the nuts and bolts of the science. Would love a real science section in the GT but that’s another matter.

Readers interested in these sorts of letters could instantly pull the Letters section for perusal over morning coffee. Those not interested could simply ignore the pages. The GT main pages would have more room for news stories since so many letters are politically oriented.