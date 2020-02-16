Mailbag: Letter on solar waste misleading

Not long after an article on solar energy gets published by the G-T, people like John Ringle feel obligated to communicate misleading information on the subject (Mailbag, Feb. 11).

While it is true that solar panel waste is an issue of concern that needs to be addressed moving forward, the comparisons provided are deeply misleading. Comparing the toxic waste produced by unit of energy of a low-energy source like solar to a high-energy source like nuclear is disingenuous. The waste related to solar panels is not radioactive and is released into the immediate proximity only if the panels are broken. Disasters like Chernobyl, Fukushima and Three Mile Island are not possible as a result of solar panels being compromised.

The issue of solar panel waste exists and demands attention. However, panels installed today have a lifespan of 25 to 40 years on average, and the benefits of renewable energy far outweigh the concerns. Climate change demands immediate action, and solar energy is one of the better solutions to the demand for clean energy. The issue of how to deal with panel waste is real but much more manageable than inaction and the continued reliance on fossil fuels.

Juan Fernandez

Corvallis

