Mailbag: Letter missed point on climate change

Mr. Peterson claims in his letter (Mailbag, March 18) that, "as a former director of the largest U.S. environmental consulting firm, I know when the science is far from settled." I would suggest that leading a company of engineers does not make one knowledgeable with regards to climate science, or other environmental sciences for that matter. If we had listened to this company instead of the geologists and hydrologists in our own community, the Corvallis riverfront would now be encased in unnecessary concrete instead of natural vegetation.
Peterson suggests that humans have increased CO2 by "only 4%," despite the fact that atmospheric CO2 has increased from 300 to 415 ppm in the last century. The science on global warming is settled, and there is overwhelming consensus that human use of fossil fuels is warming the planet. Engineers are entitled to their opinions, as is everyone else, but in this case it reflects little expertise in the subject.
Andrew Gray
Corvallis
