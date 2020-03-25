Mailbag: Letter missed point on climate change

Mr. Peterson claims in his letter (Mailbag, March 18) that, "as a former director of the largest U.S. environmental consulting firm, I know when the science is far from settled." I would suggest that leading a company of engineers does not make one knowledgeable with regards to climate science, or other environmental sciences for that matter. If we had listened to this company instead of the geologists and hydrologists in our own community, the Corvallis riverfront would now be encased in unnecessary concrete instead of natural vegetation.