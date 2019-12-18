Mailbag: Letter misrepresented Israeli actions

Ms. Kenagy's definition of war (Dec. 6 Mailbag) is an odd one. By her logic, war is a game with Marquess of Queensberry rules, or a sport in which handicapping must take place to ensure a fair outcome. Please identify for me any country that actually conducts war according to those rules. The reality is that, when attacked, armies must apply enough force to discourage or stop the attacker. To say that Gaza is moral because its rockets are often ineffective or that Israel is immoral because it requires all buildings to have bomb shelters, while Gaza does nothing to protect its citizens, defies common sense.

Faulty intelligence is a mistake, not a war crime, and happens to all armies. It happened to the U.S. when we bombed the Chinese embassy in Belgrade. Horrible and sad, but not intentional. The bombing Ms. Kenagy references was also a horrible mistake, as shown by her own quote: "…The target had not been re-examined for at least one year prior to the strike…" In other words, Israel tries to select military targets and does not bomb indiscriminately. Mistakes are not human rights violations.

