Mailbag: Letter is full of misinformation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This is in response to Thomas H. O’Keefe’s letter of Aug. 11.

Your outlandish letter about the Mennonite Home is full of misinformation! I have lived in independent living at Mennonite Village for more than six years, and it is the very best place to be. We are in 402 homes, virus-free, and are taken care of by an excellent staff.

Our life lease includes many benefits, including home maintenance, a fitness center, six miles of walking paths and 120 raised garden beds. Our homes range from small one-bedrooms to spacious three-bedrooms in the top price range you quote.

The Mennonite Home you refer to is our nursing home of 66 residents. Our staff has worked diligently to keep these residents virus-free.

I receive my property tax share from the Village for my taxes, so how can you claim Mennonite Village pays no property taxes? You mention huge profits in our last two years, but ignore the fact that these were donations to build our nursing home!

We take care of our residents, from active seniors to our assisted living, nursing and dementia care. Where else can you find that in one location in the Mid-Willamette Valley?