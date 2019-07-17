It's a real shame that Matthew Goss, in his recent letter, didn't seem to pay attention to recent history or current events, events and history that are commonly available through many sources. First of all, Donald Trump using Park Service funds for his parade, when its budget has been slashed is not a good thing! Second, the protest about the Betsy Ross flag is about how the extreme militant right wing, including domestic terrorists, have taken that flag as one of their symbols. Slavery was legal and accepted in many states back then.
Talking about President Obama's inauguration is irrelevant, in light of the hatred of him that started after his election. Trump wants to talk about how no other president was given as much grief as he was? Did any senators call him the N-word in Senate chambers, when making comments to other senators and aids? Scarecrows with black faces hung in effigy in various locations? And the rest.
As for Rosa Parks, yes her organization did give Trump an award. They didn't think to do a thorough background check on him. Don't forget the Birther movement that Trump funded and kept going, ignoring even the negative results of his investigators that he sent to Hawaii! As for more employed minorities, they have never lived in such fear as they are feeling right now. And yes, I do know what I am talking about!
Rick Siegert
Lebanon (July 12)