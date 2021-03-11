Mailbag: Let's strive to be truly great

I was just rereading your editorial “Don’t forget what truly makes America great” (Jan. 13). It’s a good essay, and while it’s not entirely wrong, it slightly misses the mark.
Make no mistake: Our freedoms and democratic principles are vital to our identity as a nation. It’s inspired other countries to follow with their own liberty-centered movements. It’s one of our greatest characteristics.
But what truly makes America great is the people — when we remember how.
Kindness, compassion, generosity ... we cheer those who succeed, and move in to help those who are hurt. One person harms another, but hundreds more gather around the victim. Americans form volunteer search parties. Americans donate money when disasters hit, whether elsewhere in the country or abroad.
That part’s been fairly easy; others we’ve struggled with.
Equality, a goal from the start, has been elusive. The principle is that every human being is an individual, not a cipher: race, gender, religion and such things can inform but not define who we are. There is no “they’re all the same.”
Honest, integrity, faithfulness ... we must mean what we say, and when a promise is made we must do what we can to keep it. Own our misdeeds, and do what we can to fix them.
Our history is far from perfect in these, but there are far more Americans like this than not. Of course, the same is true in other countries!
Let’s strive to be truly great, as individuals and as Americans. OK?
Bob Greenwade
Corvallis