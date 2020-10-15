Mailbag: Let's spend $6 million on bike path

I am a 74-year-old bicycler who has lived in Corvallis for 52 years.
I ride by bicycle almost every day. I am a retired engineer and like bridges, but $6,000,000 is too much money. Every city on the Willamette River has a beautiful old steel bridge — Harrisburg, Independence, Albany — but they are all better built, and will survive an earthquake better than ours will. Let’s spend $6 million on our bike path on the west side of the Willamette to Albany!
George Shaw
Corvallis
