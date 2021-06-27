Mailbag: Let's skip the fireworks this year

I read the wildfire around Warm Springs in Central Oregon has grown to 6,200 acres.

Our current dry climate is certainly making wildfires a serious threat to our lives. Having survived the Holiday Farm Fire, I’m painfully aware of the suffering and trauma that accompanies these ever more common occurrences.

Now we have the Fourth of July celebration in a few days. Fireworks tents are visible around town, offering a variety of explosives to choose from. Here’s my plea. Please have an adult or two present, supervising and watching for safe and sane use such that Albany has no disastrous results of the holiday.

Keep off dry grass and away from houses and other buildings. Or, better yet, skip the fireworks so we all can have a year without the grief that accompanies the tragedy of the damage that potentially accompanies their use.

Charles Leland

Albany

