Mailbag: Let's put efforts into electing Biden

We in Corvallis — in all of Western Oregon — have just lived through an unprecedented 10 days of toxic smoke.

I’m 75 and have a chronic lung condition. I didn’t go outside at all for 10 days; a younger person kindly got groceries for me. Many did not have the privilege to stay indoors, but had to go out and breathe air that increased their vulnerability to COVID-19. Many lost their homes to the fires.

For us in Oregon, climate change is no longer in the future. It is upon us already.

I want to point out that, in order to have the next four game-changing years available for major shifts in how we produce and use energy, it is necessary to remove Donald Trump from office.

The issue in this election is not whether Biden is as progressive as I would like. The issue is who will keep us glued to the road to climate catastrophe worldwide, and who is open to public pressure to use this crucial four-year climate window to reverse carbon dioxide buildup in the atmosphere.

Let’s stop complaining that Biden isn’t progressive enough, and put all our efforts into getting him elected.

Marjorie Smith

Corvallis

