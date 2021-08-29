Mailbag: Let's provide freedom to Afghans

Everyone should be disturbed by what is happening in Afghanistan, but what can we do individually?

At best, a select few of us can host a family, but most of us just watch helplessly. To those among this latter majority, let me say: I see no reason why the Corvallis community can’t pool resources to provide housing, education, employment and bare necessities to several Afghan families.

We the People of Corvallis have everything we need to bring in and assimilate numerous Afghans, but in the interest of picking an arbitrary number reasonable to accommodate, I say we set a minimal goal of 76, the number Americans associate with freedom.

There are countless refugees Corvallis could absorb, be they Syrian or Salvadoran, but America has a unique responsibility to help the Afghans (many of whom worked directly with U.S. forces over the last 20 years) by providing them the freedom they’ve been denied at home. If enough businesses and members of our community step up, we can do more together for these Afghans than any individual ever could.

If you feel a call to act, please email me at nortonwh@gmail.com and let’s get organized; time is a factor.

Hank Norton