Mailbag: Let's please not go there

When I saw Keith Gallagher’s letter March 3 about “ethnomathematics,” I really thought it was a joke.

Then I looked it up and yes, there really is such a thing (see equitablemath.org)! This kind of absurdity plays directly into the hands of rightwing cesspools like Fox.

For that reason it is not just an annoyance and waste of teacher and student energy and time — it is dangerous! It actually becomes a weapon in the hands of the very sociopolitical movements decent people are trying to fight. It sucks energy and attention away from truly effective efforts to prevent further deterioration of our society’s social fabric.

I think it is really critical to the survival of our democracy that decent people work proactively against the rise of racism, fascism and white supremacy inspired and sponsored by the Trump GOP. But let’s not shoot ourselves in the foot in the process! I cannot think of any intellectual pursuit that is more purely objective than mathematics.

Certainly I can believe there are math teachers who are racist and mistreat or underserve non-white students. But this is not a reflection on the fundamental nature of math or math education — just a reflection of the need for teachers of any subject to behave in a less racist way.