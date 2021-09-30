Mailbag: Let's look before we leap

I'm a conservative. I read Catherine Quinnett's letter of Sept 21 about the bathrooms in the new Lincoln Elementary School being "all-gender, open concept."

The letter made it sound as if the boys & girls were in the same bathroom at the same time. That was upsetting, but before I wrote in or reacted I thought I should check. I went to the school district office (they were polite and professional) and asked for clarification.

It turns out the bathrooms are individual. There is a hall, open on one end. Separate doors allow students to individually enter into a small room with a toilet and lock the door behind them. Sinks are in the hall.

It seems while questions about cost could be raised, it is not a situation where the boys and girls are using toilets in the same room at the same time. A good lesson for me and perhaps you. In these charged times, lets "look before we leap," let's try to have the facts as best we can before jumping to conclusions ... which i almost did.

Allen Fleming

Corvallis

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0