Mailbag: Let's live in 'Realville'

How on earth do we citizens deal with a mayor, city council and school board that up and decide they will change the names of three of our schools in a blatant act of cancel culture?

As a diverse-thinking outlier in this city of Corvallis, I see a sly movement toward “shut up, sit down and do what we tell you” happening here.

Cancel culture by its very nature and definition is precisely what dictators and potentates do. Give this some thought. What if we decided to pass a law in Corvallis that you needed to undergo genetic testing as well as an historical forensic evaluation of your family tree? Lacking clear evidence of your purity, you could have only certain jobs.

If Jefferson is no good, then what about those multi-generation Oregonians who supported a racist Oregon Constitution since the state was founded? Can you imagine how many racists we have in Oregon all based on ancestors — hundreds of thousands? Whatever good they did would be negated by history. The next big question is this: To what extent will future councils and boards discover deep flaws in the rest of us?