Mailbag: Let's hope we can embrace both

Comparing Roe v. Wade (“My body, my choice”) with childhood vaccination regulations (“My child, my choice”) (Mailbox, Jan. 28) is ignoring the difference between making a choice that affects one person, and a decision that can affect a whole community.

Let’s put aside moral considerations for a moment. The abortion issue is difficult and painful for anyone, but it directly affects only the health of the person making the decision, and, indirectly, her nuclear family.

An unvaccinated person (child or adult) can get sick from a preventable illness and infect others in the community well beyond his/her immediate kin: especially those who have legitimate health concerns because they cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons, or can mount only a feeble immunity because of the conditions beyond their control (age, immunosuppression or allergies …)

We live in a “free” society, and in the final call, will bear the fallout of the decisions we make. We cherish our individual rights, and our public health asks us to live up to our shared communal responsibility. Let’s hope we can embrace both those values.

Chinh Le

Corvallis

