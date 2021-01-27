Mailbag: Let's hope and pray for the best

My husband and I fly an American flag on our porch. It is, to us, a symbol of our hope that we as a nation can be the best we can be.

We are liberals.

We support an array of liberal causes — an even playing field in which we all have an opportunity to rise, a recognition that our actions impact the livability of our tiny planet, and a celebration of how all of our different origins/roots make us better.

But we understand that there are some who think that the “liberal agenda” is dangerous. We don’t understand why these so-called conservatives are so scared. What are they afraid of?

We hope that, in the end, we can see our way to a common end in which we at least try to understand our conflicting passions. Let’s hope and pray for the best for us and our country.

Claire Montgomery and Darius Adams

Corvallis

