Mailbag: Let's get schools, businesses open

Benton County is being unfairly kept in the COVID-19 extreme risk category.
They are doing more testing per capita, thus finding more cases than many other counties that are now in lower risk levels. Benton County’s percent positive is in line with the state average and much lower than many counties that are able to reopen restaurants and other businesses. Someone needs to aggressively advocate for Benton County so that that the playing field is level for all counties!
Let’s start getting our businesses and schools safely reopened!
Paul Daniel Dale, M.D.
McMinnville