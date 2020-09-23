Mailbag: Let's eliminate climate change

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Sept. 8, California governor Gavin Newsom said he has no patience for climate-change deniers.

Are there still climate-change deniers in California despite all the destructive and deadly fires that have ravaged their state in recent years? Hard to believe. To date this year, the California area burned is already 12 times the total area burned in all of 2019. In the words of Gov. Newsom: “… your own experiences tell a different story.”

Are there still climate-change deniers in Oregon after our own experience with disastrous fires and smoke pollution this past week?

In the past four decades, the area burned in the United States has increased at an average rate of 44% per decade (data from Oregon State University professors William Ripple, Christopher Wolf and others, Bioscience, 2020). Numerous other harmful effects of climate change are also documented with long-term scientific measurements.

Once our current fire crisis is behind us, I hope that all of us will be able to acknowledge the strong connection between climate change and worldwide increases in wildfire frequency and intensity. May we commit to direct participation in, and/or financial support of, accelerated action toward elimination of the causes of climate change.